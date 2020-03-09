Bank of Hawaii Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

