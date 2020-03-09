Bank of Hawaii Trims Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.66. 332,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,572. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

