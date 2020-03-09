Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $64.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,231.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,453.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

