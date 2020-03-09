Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. 8,351,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,134. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.