BANKEX Market Capitalization Achieves $672,299.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Simex, HitBTC and OKEx. BANKEX has a market cap of $672,299.00 and approximately $55,386.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Simex, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

