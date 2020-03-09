Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €51.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.49 ($52.89).

ZAL stock traded down €1.73 ($2.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €36.87 ($42.87). 1,006,101 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.85. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

