Barclays Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $72.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. 3,372,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,603,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,814,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,245,000 after acquiring an additional 292,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,885,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,399,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

