Barclays Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $92.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,752,000 after acquiring an additional 77,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 556.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,263,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.