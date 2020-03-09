Barclays Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $69.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:TD traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,664,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

