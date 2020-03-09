Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Care.com worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRCM. BTIG Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRCM stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Care.com Inc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

