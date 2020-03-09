Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 205.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of MFGP opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 12.5%.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

