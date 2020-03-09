Barclays PLC Sells 12,771 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Petmed Express worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 60.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,794 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petmed Express stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.61. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

