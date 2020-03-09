Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,765 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.