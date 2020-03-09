BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

BCE stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.29%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

