Beam (BEAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.41 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Beam has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $32.41 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00006966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last week, Beam has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005072 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 56,495,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

