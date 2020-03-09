Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 33,750 Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $5.99 on Monday, reaching $65.29. 720,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,348. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $108.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.90.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.40) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

