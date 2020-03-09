Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MCRUF stock remained flat at $$3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

