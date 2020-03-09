Bernard J. Clark Sells 12,629 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,490,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,056. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

