BetterBetting Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $80,518.00 and $12.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.