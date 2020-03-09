Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00.

BYND traded down $8.13 on Monday, hitting $87.96. 5,196,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,603,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -77.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

