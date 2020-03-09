BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

BF-B Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BF-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BF-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.