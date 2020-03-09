BidiPass Market Cap Reaches $4.74 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. BidiPass has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $1.41 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

