Binance Coin Price Tops $20.89 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $418.85 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Exrates, FCoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Gate.io, FCoin, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bancor Network, LBank, AirSwap and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.