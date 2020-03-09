Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.35). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($8.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.95) to ($5.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.18) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,558 shares of company stock worth $8,653,341 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $5.74 on Monday, reaching $40.47. 696,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,089. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.



