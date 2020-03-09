BitBay (BAY) Trading 1,060.2% Higher This Week

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, BitBay has traded 1,060.2% higher against the dollar. BitBay has a total market cap of $175.18 million and approximately $8.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market.

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

