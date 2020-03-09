bitCNY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $277.45 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $277.45 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,291,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

