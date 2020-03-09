BitCoen (BEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,347.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. BitCoen has a market cap of $108,347.00 and $721.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.68 or 0.95033291 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

