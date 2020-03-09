Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Huobi and Ovis. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $211.95 million and $54.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Binance, Bittrex, Bitinka, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Upbit, Ovis, Bitlish, OKEx, Exrates, Indodax, Bleutrade, DSX, TDAX, Koineks, Graviex, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Zebpay, Braziliex, CEX.IO, BitBay, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinone, Vebitcoin, BitFlip, Crex24, SouthXchange, Coinnest, Negocie Coins, Bit-Z, BitMarket, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Korbit, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, QuadrigaCX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.