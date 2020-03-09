Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.