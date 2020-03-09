Bitcoin Red Price Reaches $0.0019 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $40,309.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

