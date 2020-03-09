Bitfex Reaches Market Cap of $336,181.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $336,181.00 and $23.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitfex token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. Over the last week, Bitfex has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitfex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitfex Profile

Bitfex’s genesis date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitfex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitfex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.