BitGreen Price Tops $0.36 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003896 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $61,869.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,418,533 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

