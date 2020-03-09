BitTube (TUBE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,506.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $1,506.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 242,299,321 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

