Bitvolt One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bitvolt coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Bitvolt has a total market cap of $3,022.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitvolt alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitvolt Profile

Bitvolt (VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co.

Buying and Selling Bitvolt

Bitvolt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitvolt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitvolt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitvolt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.