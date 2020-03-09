BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

3/6/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

2/13/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

1/23/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

1/23/2020 – BJs Wholesale Club was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

