BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NYSE BJ opened at $23.91 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

