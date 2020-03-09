BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $32,268,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 103,670 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 520,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

