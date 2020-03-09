BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $15,226.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,813,786 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

