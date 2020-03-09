Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Blackline worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 799.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,621 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -108.16 and a beta of 0.62. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $74.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,450.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,734. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.