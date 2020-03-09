BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr comprises about 2.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,898,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 232,503 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,717 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 13.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 139,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

