Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $29,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.25. 7,948,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,939. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

