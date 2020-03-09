Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.67 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and $42,187.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,619,508 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

