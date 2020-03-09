BLOCKv 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,562.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,562.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Tidex, OKEx, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

