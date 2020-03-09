BOMB Hits Market Cap of $464,845.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $464,845.00 and approximately $59,667.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005356 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 952,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,469 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

