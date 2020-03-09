Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $364.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.70. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

