Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

