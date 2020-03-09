Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Boston Beer makes up 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Boston Beer worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $44,005,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.14.

NYSE SAM traded down $18.94 on Monday, hitting $366.00. 546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,057. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.