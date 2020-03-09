Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Cfra

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of BSX traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 1,435,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,909. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,787 shares of company stock worth $8,646,556 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

