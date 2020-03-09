Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $113.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $106.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $451.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $451.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $503.72 million, with estimates ranging from $498.57 million to $512.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,904,000 after buying an additional 212,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 59,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.71 and a beta of 1.21. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.