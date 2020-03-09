Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$250.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$215.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$232.50.

TSE BYD traded down C$5.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$201.04. 95,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$218.56. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$185.50 and a 1 year high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.76.

